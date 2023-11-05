Dwyane Wade Reminds Instagram Followers of His Iconic Fashion Band-Aids Before They Were Banned by the NBA

Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade reacts to the crowd during the first quarter in game three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Dwyane Wade is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players in NBA history. Known as the Flash, he was quick, speedy, and could run from one end of the court to the other in a blink of an eye. But that is not the only reason he was such an icon. Recently, he reminded the world of that, sharing one of his intriguing fashion choices from back in his playing days.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Wade shared a post from one page highlighting something he wore back in the 2000s. This so happened to be a band-aid. However, it isn’t just any old band-aid. It’s a customized band-aid that had his last name written on the front. It was quite the fashion statement, especially considering he wore it even though he had no cuts or bruises.

It was so iconic that even legendary rapper Lil Wayne was spotted rocking one back in the day. Some may even say it was D-Wade’s first step into the fashion industry. Unfortunately for him, they were banned by the NBA shortly after he was spotted wearing it at the 2009 All-Star Game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1720864821191799158?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It must have been a big blow to Wade at the time, at least in terms of his fashion aspirations. Nevertheless, it must be nice to see it pop up every once in a while on social media, especially when it’s being referred to as a highlight of the era.

Dwyane Wade band-aids aren’t the only things the NBA has banned in recent years

Band-aids aren’t the only thing the NBA has banned. Over the years, several clothing items have been deemed illegal by the NBA. From ninja headbands to gold chains to Supreme arm sleeves. The league, although a lot more lax now, is particular about what their players can and cannot wear.

Even the great Michael Jordan saw the first edition of his iconic Jordan Brand sneakers get banned for not having enough of the color white on it. Fortunately, things have changed a lot, and players still find unique ways to up their “fashion game.” Dwyane Wade himself, who is quite the fashion mogul, has taken his fashion sense to the next level since retirement.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxijJcNOvjU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Whether the NBA likes it or not, fashion is an important part of basketball now. And, while they can ban certain items from being worn on the court, they have no control over what the players wear off it. And some of them, like D-Wade, are making big fashion statements of their own.