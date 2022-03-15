Basketball

“LeBron James has never been a closer. Kevin Durant is the ultimate closer”: Skip Bayless places Nets star’s 50 point game over Lakers superstar’s

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"I think I did rub off on Michael Jordan": New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley believes the GOAT got his toughness from him
Next Article
"Aye Nikola Jokic, that was a DIME": Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe, and NBA Twitter, everyone is dazzled by the Joker's no-look pass in a win against Joel Embiid and Co
NBA Latest Post
"Aye Nikola Jokic, that was a DIME": Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe, and NBA Twitter, everyone is dazzled by the Joker's no-look pass in a win against Joel Embiid and Co
“Aye Nikola Jokic, that was a DIME”: Kevin Durant, Shannon Sharpe, and NBA Twitter, everyone is dazzled by the Joker’s no-look pass in a win against Joel Embiid and Co

Nikola Jokic darts a no-look pass between two defenders on a break, leaving everyone including…