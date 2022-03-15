“LeBron James has never been a closer. Kevin Durant is the ultimate closer”: Skip Bayless places Nets star’s 50 point game over Lakers superstar’s

Kevin Durant and LeBron James both had some incredible performances over the weekend, and Skip Bayless debated over which one was better.

On Friday, the Lakers took on the Wizards in a battle of two relatively underperforming teams. The Lakers’ season has been disappointing from the start, but as the playoffs approach, they’re attempting to straighten the ship once and for all.

The Lakers never faced any real resistance from the Wizards as LeBron dropped 50 points on very efficient shooting, leading LA to a 122-109 victory.

Meanwhile, in a battle of the two New York teams, Durant led the Nets to a close 110-107 win against the Knicks, scoring 53 points in a dominant display of how good of a player he is.

LeBron tonight 🤯 50 PTS

7 REB

6 AST DIFFERENT. pic.twitter.com/GykIPeVJJE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2022

Skip Bayless picks Kevin Durant’s 50 point game over LeBron James’

Skip Bayless has always been a notorious LeBron hater, and so when the FS1 Undisputed squad debated over whose 50 point game was better, he was all over Durant.

On full display on national TV, you could see everything LeBron James is NOT that Kevin Durant is. KD is the most lethal midrange shooter since Jordan. LeBron has never been a closer, KD is the ultimate closer. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/r0DUBy5jCt — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 14, 2022

Both players are willing their teams to playoff positioning right now as both teams have had turbulent seasons. The Nets have had to deal with Irving not playing half their games, and the drama that cased, leading up to the James Harden trade, sitting them at the 8th seed in the East.

The Lakers have had to overcome numerous injuries to Anthony Davis, and also fend off the frenzy against them after trading for Russell Westbrook, a superstar doing more harm than good at this point.

The remaining few weeks of the NBA are going to be tense as these teams make sure to stay in playoff position as they hope that their star power can carry them farther than most people expect.

