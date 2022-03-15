“Michael Jordan is so scared for his life that his security is on par with the POTUS!”: To facilitate his incredible lifestyle, Jordan’s security detail is the cream of the crop

Michael Jordan is a billionaire who loves spending his money – he needs heavy-duty protection for it and himself.

An icon of the game – Michael Jordan is worth around 1.6 billion dollars. That is Billion with a B. His salary during the NBA wasn’t anything to be scoffed at, but nowhere close to what the athletes make today. Players like Evan Fournier easily have made more than what Michael Jordan has made in his basketball career, but yet the man is worth over 20 times Fournier’s net worth.

Smart investments, brand name, and general marketability put Jordan in the ranks of the best paid Black personalities, and he spends like an athlete as well. Luxurious yachts, custom planes, and crazy mansions mean that Jordan is well and truly in for a lifestyle of dreams.

With that comes the added fear and responsibility of keeping oneself safe. An eminent personality like MJ may not be under obvious threat, but the security cannot be lax. The owner of the Charlotte Hornets does not take any risks when it comes to personal safety, shelling up to 1500 dollars an hour on just his overseas security detail. The security team is active since his playing days and has not left his side ever since his first comeback to the NBA.

Michael Jordan lives out a life that is fit for a GTA character with the money cheat on – some of his expenses makes no sense

What seems like a luxury to the common man is a basic amenity for his Airness. A regular person would be elated to own a small sailboat, the man has a 100-foot superyacht. he spends close to a million dollars just to keep it operational, despite not sailing for long stretches at a time. When you have money rolling in on an hourly basis, things like this seem trivial.

Athletes of today look up to MJ both on and off the court. Not for his spending habits, but the way he turned himself into a PR machine. Any place with which his name is associated rakes in the moolah – so does he!

MJ was not a fool with his money though – even though he had a penchant for luxury, he made sure he secured his investments, and only then did he think about pampering himself.

The general public only looks at his lavish lifestyle, not the grind behind it. He deserves to enjoy his life the way he dreams because he put in the effort to manifest it.

