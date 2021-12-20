“LeBron James has played in 55 NBA Finals games; there have only been 103 Finals games since he entered the league.”: A Twitter comes up with an astonishing stat which proves the Lakers superstar’s dominance and consistency

Is LeBron James’ failure in six of his 10 NBA Finals appearances really a knock on his case for GOAT? Or proof of the greatest dominance and consistency in the game?

LeBron James has often been knocked off from the best basketball player of all-time conversations because of some of his failures in the NBA Finals. Or the Lakers star teaming up with big-name players.

The latter topic is as subjective as it can get. None of the stars in the GOAT conversation could win multiple titles without the Hall of Famers or some of the top-75 players of all-time they had in their team.

But talking about the Finals appearances, how could getting into NBA Finals 10 times and winning four of them could be a knock for his case in the GOAT debate.

It’s like saying if LeBron James led his teams to 5 Finals and won just two, he will be a lesser player than the one who led his team to just one championship and has a 100 percent record.

The mind-boggling NBA Finals record of LeBron James

This insane NBA Finals appearances stat dug up by a fan on Twitter just puts some perspective on James’ impact on the game of basketball.

Since entering the league LeBron James has played in 55 NBA Finals games.

Since entering the league LeBron James has played in 55 NBA Finals games.

There have only been 103 Finals games since he entered the league.

If anything, King James just makes his case better with his presence in more than half of the NBA Finals since his draft back in 2003. In over 2000 minutes he has played in those Finals, James averages 28.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Take any one category away from that stat line, and it’s still good for a point guard, or a forward, or even a center, which is a clear indicator of LeBron’s impact on the biggest of the stages.

Some people fail to play a whole regular season throughout their career and this man might finish his career with NBA Finals appearances close to a shortened NBA season. That alone deserves a huge amount of respect.