“Avoided a major injury … got good news that I avoided surgery”: Lakers star Anthony Davis is relieved and in good spirits after avoiding a major injury

Lakers star forward, Anthony Davis, has some good news after going down to what looked like a horrific injury in the game against the Wolves.

The Los Angeles Lakers were already short of a few players they added in the off-season and some to health and safety protocols recently. And then Anthony Davis gets an injury in the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers lost (110-92) yet another game Friday night when they visited Minnesota. But that was their least of concerns, Anthony Davis’ injury was the bigger one.

The injury occurred in the middle of the third quarter, after LeBron James passed the ball to Davis, then tried to create some space by pushing off Jaden McDaniels. James got an offensive foul on the play, but McDaniels fell directly into Davis’ leg.

ANTHONY DAVIS HURT! …again Lakers’ Anthony Davis suffers two injuries in blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.#LAKERS #TIMBERWOLVES AD sustained two different injuries in the game at Minnesota on Friday night, first hurting his right ankle and then his left knee. pic.twitter.com/y1kJLhCFZX — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) December 18, 2021

Also read: “Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best offensive bigs the NBA has ever seen”: The Timberwolves star is already among the best shooters in the history of NBA

This led to Davis going out of the game immediately. He later underwent an MRI on the knee, and it revealed an MCL sprain, the team announced. But there is good news from “the Brow” himself.

Anthony Davis’ MCL sprain isn’t major

After the injury, Lakers fans were in terror when they saw Davis hobbling while going inside the tunnel, and even collapsing, distorted in pain clutching his knee. But to the relief of the Purple and Gold, according to the 8-time All-Star, the injury is not a major one.

“Obviously avoided a major injury, which has kinda got my spirits back up because I just didn’t know.” @AntDavis23 on his MCL sprain and his mentality heading into rehab. pic.twitter.com/UzQoaJSIey — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 20, 2021

Lakers were already suffering with 5-players in NBA’s health and safety protocols before Russell Westbrook made a last-minute comeback before the pre-game.

Trevor Ariza will play his first game against the Bulls while Kendrick Nunn still has to make his debut due to injury. So, the undersized Lakers squad has signed the veteran guard Isaiah Thomas from the G-league on a hardship extension.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant went off for 20, 25 points in the second half!”: Shaun Livingston recollects his first matchup with the Lakers and facing Kobe

Still searching to get on their first winning streak, the Lakers couldn’t afford any more injuries or players going out to protocols. And would be wishing a speedy recovery for Davis to avoid losing a series of games.