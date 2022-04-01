“LeBron James has sonned two generations of players in the NBA”: A closer look at the longevity of the Lakers superstar

LeBron James has been ridiculously dominant. So much so that he has regularly played against father and son duos in the league.

There are very few players in the league that make it to year 19. 19 seasons of playing in the NBA can be tough on any athlete. Yet, LeBron is out here doing things nobody has ever done before.

At 37, he is dominant. In scoring at least. While the workload on the King has reduced considerably, he is still putting up an NBA best 30 points per game.

He needs to play just three more games to secure the scoring title. He only has six games left to do so.

Also read: “Oh look, LeBron James is chasing another individual milestone”: The Lakers superstar needs to play 3 out of the next 7 games to secure his 2nd scoring title

LeBron James has played against multiple father-son duos

If you have played 19 years in the league, chances are you will face a player and their son. While a lot of NBA players and their sons grace the league, seldom do you see a player who has played against both.

LBJ is one of the few. His relentless chase for success and titles are reflected in his sheer timeless presence in the league.

LeBron really been sonning generations of families pic.twitter.com/44M7TAHcZy — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) March 31, 2022

The fact that he has played against these players and their sons, and has still managed to come out on top is mind-blowing.

Also read: “Never forget when LeBron James got his revenge on Kelly Olynyk”: When the King absent-mindedly got revenge for Kevin Love

How long will the King continue his reign? And the real question is, will he become the first player to actually share the court with his own kid? We have to wait and see.