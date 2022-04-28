“LeBron James has to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to be the ‘GOAT’”: When Julius Erving claimed James needed to surpass Lakers legend to be in ‘greatest of all time’ conversation

Julius Erving once said that LeBron-James needed to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to begin his ascent into ‘GOAT’ territory.

The ongoing debate on whether or not LeBron James has surpassed Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time is one that has only caught more steam ever since the former won his 4th Finals MVP, this time with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Of course, with the Lakers missing the Playoffs entirely this season, LeBron James has lost a considerable amount of footing in the race to catch the ‘Ghost from Chicago’. Although, LeBron averaging 30+ points in his 19th season shouldn’t really used as that hard of a knock against him.

Many forget that it isn’t only in certain times that people have brought up ‘The King’ in ‘GOAT debates. This narrative has been perpetuating throughout NBA media for over a decade now.

Him winning two straight championships and 4 regular season MVPs by 2013 only furthered his case as he hadn’t even reached his 30s by then.

Julius Erving on LeBron James in the ‘GOAT’ debate.

To many in the 80s, Julius Erving was their Michael Jordan. Everything from his on-court flair to his off-court financial brilliance, Dr. J was the earliest iteration of the modern NBA superstar. His take on the ‘GOAT’ debate is far different from a majority of NBA fans, media members, and players.

The entirety of his list when it comes to the greatest players of all time, or at least his starting 5, is players from the 1960s, players who he grew up watching; guys like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Oscar Robertson.

When asked about whether or not LeBron James could surpass Michael Jordan or at least equal him, Erving said that he would have to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar first.

“For him to do that [be the greatest], he would have to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He’s the best who ever played in the NBA.”

With James having surpassed Kareem in total points scored in league history including the regular and post-season, Dr. J’s request has been achieved.