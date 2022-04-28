“I got suspended from the Finals game for doing that to LeBron James!”: Draymond Green was not happy about Nuggets’ Bones Hyland kneeing Otto Porter Jr

Warriors’ Draymond Green was upset about the no-call on Bones Hyland kneeing Otto Porter Jr, invokes 2016 Finals memory

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets tonight, for Game 5 of the first-round series. The Dubs, being up 3-1, would like to wrap things up on their home court and get some rest before the second round. On the other hand, the Nuggets are looking to force a Game 6, and eventually come back from the 3-0 deficit.

The first half was a tied affair, with both the teams holding each other to just 48 points. The Warriors started strong, but it looked like they ran out of gas midway through the second quarter. What didn’t help was the officials not giving the Warriors the calls they deserve.

In the 2nd quarter, Nuggets’ rookie Bones Hyland was driving to the hoop, and ended up kneeing Otto Porter Jr in the n*ts.

Hyland got away with it, and instead got free throws, as Porter Jr was called for a blocking foul. This did not sit right with Draymond Green.

Draymond Green was upset about Bones Hyland not getting called for a flagrant

Back in 2016, the Warriors were up 3-1 in the Finals against LeBron James and his Cavs. However, in Game 4, things got heated between LBJ and Draymond Green, and Green ended up being called for a flagrant foul and was ejected. He was later suspended for Game 5. This gave the Cavs an opening, and they ran with it. They ended up winning the championship using that momentum.

However, when Draymond saw Hyland was not even called for an offensive foul, let alone a flagrant, he was mad. He let it be known, as he yelled at the referee to review the same.

“I got suspended from the Finals game for that.” Draymond wasn’t happy with Bones Hyland’s foul on Porter 😮 pic.twitter.com/PUPmxNjnuR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

Recently, Chris Paul got away with kicking Jose Alvarado in the gonads as well.

The league needs to review its policy and protect the players and their n*ts.