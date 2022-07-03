“LeBron James has wanted a ‘Rewind’ with Kyrie Irving for a LONG time”: Old social media footage reveals MASSIVE information on $1 billion Lakers star and $90 million Nets man

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were a stellar championship-winning duo.

The two sizzled and delivered a championship to Cleveland, breaking the championship curse that had gripped them. Kyrie‘s handles and LeBron‘s athleticism went hand in hand and formed a deadly offensive force.

However, the relationship wasn’t to last long. Kyrie Irving felt it was time to be the #1 for a contender and demanded to leave. Kyrie was traded to the Boston Celtics by the Cavaliers, thus ending the duo’s reign in the East.

With both players stuck in unenviable situations in basketball terms, a reunion has been touted. The media strongly believe that the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will execute a trade. Such a trade would involve two distressed guards, Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, swap places.

With the Westbrook experiment failing at LA, all options have been thrown around for possible trades. This seems to be one that would suit all parties involved, temporarily at least.

At this moment, everyone is teasing a Kyrie – Bron reunion. And fans point out at LeBron trying for the same through an old Instagram story.

How did LeBron tease at a reunion with Kyrie?

In 2019, when Kyrie was tenured with the Celtics, LeBron tagged him on an Instagram story. The story contained LeBron singing Fettie Wap’s “Rewind” and telling Kyrie “this that joint!”.

Incidentally, this was right after Kyrie’s famous apology to LeBron for the way he left Cleveland. LeBron was clearly recruiting his star pal but it seems like the payoff has arrived 3 years later.

With Kyrie indicating an interest to move and the Lakers struggling to repair the Westbrook – LeBron duo, a swap for the tried and tested is definitely a possibility. Will there be a Kyrie – LeBron rewind soon?

Both stars are desperate for change around them. Their familiarity could be the change they seek.

