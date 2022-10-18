LeBron James Hilariously Rectifies ‘Math Blunder’ Mere Hours Before Lakers vs Warriors on NBA Opening Night

LeBron James takes to Twitter to let one of his former teammates know the right answer to a math question before Warriors game

LeBron James has conquered the social media game by now. Going into his 20th season in the NBA, he’s garnered one of the largest followings for any athlete around the world. With 135 million on his Instagram and over 52 million on his Twitter, ‘King James’ is certainly the gold standard when it comes to influence.

Unlike a lot of other NBA players around the league who tend to shy away from using social media, James embraces it. His 8,720 tweets as of October 18th, 2022 speak for themself.

Though, with NBA Opening night being tonight, fans would expect LeBron to take it a bit slow on the whole social media front and focus on ruining the Warriors’ ring night ceremony. Instead, he’s taken to Twitter this morning to rectify an old teammate of his on a silly blunder.

LeBron James solves a math question before the Warriors game while also correcting Damon Jones on the same

A mathematics question was asked by Twitter user Brink_Thinker over 15 hours ago. You can check the question out for yourself and give it a crack before looking at any of the replies.

Who knows the answer ? pic.twitter.com/A9tjRWxEwT — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) October 18, 2022

The two main answers seen from most have been 12 and 18. Former Cleveland Cavalier, Damon Jones went with the latter. LeBron James however, chimed in by claiming the answer was 12. For those that side with James, they would be correct.

12 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 18, 2022

A lot of people would say 18 but wouldn’t take into account the random absence of 4 and 5 on the left hand side. Taking those into account, 4×3 would equal to 12, the answer on the right hand side.

What was NBA Twitter’s reaction to LeBron James solving the question?

As expected, ‘LeMath’ was the top reply for ‘The King’s’ answer. Others actually fell victim to the trap of 18 and called him out for being wrong.

LeMath — JJ (@JJidkJJ) October 18, 2022

