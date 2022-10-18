Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? Lakers Issue Injury Report for the King Before Opening Night of His 20th Season

Lakers star LeBron James is about the kick off his 20th season in the NBA, but will he be on the court for the Opening Night?

The Los Angeles Lakers are in San Francisco for the KIA NBA Tip-Off. The 2020 NBA Champions would see the 2022 NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, raise their banner and receive their rings.

Due to all the excitement about the night, the Lakers are in a mood to crash the party and rain on the Dubs’ parade. After a practice last night, Anthony Davis said, “It’s always good to spoil a Ring Night.”

However, it remains to be seen whether the Lakers would have their stars for the same. All three, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook are on the injury report.

Also Read: “It’s Always Good to Spoil a Ring Night”: Anthony Davis Issues Warning to Stephen Curry and Co Ahead of 2022-23 NBA Opening Night

Will LeBron James play against the Warriors on Opening Night?

In the preseason, we’ve seen hints and glimpses of brilliance from LeBron James. Knowing it’s LBJ, there is no chance there is any jet fuel shortage in his tank. The only question remains: Would he be healthy for the same?

After the preseason finale against the Kings, the King was put on the team’s injury report. Ahead of the matchup against Golden State, LBJ has been listed as probable with left foot soreness.

Injury report tomorrow against Golden State. Notably Russell Westbrook is PROBABLE after leaving the preseason finale with left hamstring soreness: pic.twitter.com/5hvdMoL980 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 18, 2022

From what we’ve seen in the past, LBJ being listed as probable on the list means he’ll suit up. After all, this is the tip-off of his 20th season in the league. There is a very low chance that the King might want to miss that.

Also Read: “Bay Area Don’t Claim Malika Andrews!”: Warriors’ Twitter Blasts ESPN Reporter for Picking KD and Giannis Over Stephen Curry

What can we expect from LeBron in his 20th season?

Even though LBJ is now 37 years old and about to turn 38 in December, he’s shown no signs of slowing down. The King averaged over 30 points last season, despite being in his 19th season. Things like these aren’t natural.

We can expect LeBron to try and take the Lakers back to playoff-level contention after a first-round exit in 2021 and being unable to even get to the play-in games last season. While LBJ would do his best, his two co-stars, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis need to step up and take the lion’s share of the load.

Also Read: Dennis Rodman, While Admitting to Love Kobe Bryant, Rejected Replacing Jerry West With Him As The NBA Logo

It’ll be interesting to see how things go for the Lakers, and how LBJ does in his 20th campaign in the league.