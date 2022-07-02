Kevin Durant is set to trade whilst still under contract. LeBron James has never demanded a trade, despite having huge $100 million contracts.

Well, there are some players that honor their agreements and there are some that don’t. With the developments at the Brooklyn Nets, it is becoming increasingly clear that Kevin Durant is all set to leave.

The former MVP has forced his hand as he has now seemingly demanded a trade and the league is going into hysteria. Every team has asked for Kevin Durant in a trade, that is the power a superstar holds in the NBA.

Woj says that “more than half the league has called Brooklyn about acquiring Kevin Durant”. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2022

When has this happened before? A player of Kevin’s caliber asking for a trade, whilst in his prime? As a result, the chatter around his achievement has gone up significantly.

His former team delivered a championship without him and he himself faltered on the big stage. The combined snowball effect is what is seemed to have pushed him into asking for a trade.

Durant is at the beginning of his four-year $198 million deal. To ask for a trade now is an opportunity for every team around the league.

Also read: “Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter!”: NBA Twitter reacts as sportswriter Frank Isola calls out $48 million Nets man for his lack of leadership

Nick Wright among others delivers a statement coupling LeBron James and Kevin Durant, one honors his deals, the other doesn’t

Well, there are players in the league that will grind through the toughness and makes their way out. LeBron James is one of those. Despite all the roadblocks he faces, he never lets up on his team.

Nick Wright was among the few to resonate with this statement.

Also has finished *every* contract he’s ever signed, never demanded a trade & only changed teams via free agency. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/3G7vnIy7Tv — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 1, 2022

Wright looks to be asking the right questions. While LeBron may get slander for running through a team’s future, he delivers wins and championships.

Kevin Durant on the other hand might not be doing the same.

Also read: “Lakers are +1000 to win 2023 NBA title because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving”: Nets superstars wanting out leads to LeBron James and company being favored