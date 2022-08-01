LeBron James’ ‘I Promise’ school is a tax write-off for $1 billion according to Colby Covington

LeBron James is one of the greatest if not the greatest basketball player to ever touch hardwood.

King James has been a star from the moment he was introduced to the NBA. The “Kid from Akron” quickly became the face of the league and lived up to his tag as “The Chosen One”.

LeBron James has since gone on to have an extremely successful career. Rings with Miami, Cleveland, and most recently, the Lakers have elevated his status in the pantheon of greats.

King James has been vehemently backed by his fandom as the GOAT. LeBron has a huge base of fans and they’ve raised much clamor about LeBron’s standing all.

However, it is safe to assume that Colby Covington is not one of them.

Colby Covington is a UFC welterweight star. Covington has often been at the top of Welterweight rankings and is a stud in his field.

Covington however is a staunch Donald Trump supporter and has opposing political views in comparison to LeBron James. This, supposedly, has triggered beef between the two on social media.

Colby’s most controversial take? Arguably dismissing James’ acts of charity as a tax write-off.

What did Colby say about James’ charitable habits?

LeBron James is known for his charitable activities. In particular, the I Promise School. LeBron’s I Promise initiative has changed the lives of many at-risk kids, particularly in his hometown.

However, Colby has reportedly called it merely a phony act with the intention of passing it off as a tax write-off. Colby stated that LeBron needs a way to just write off some tax from the millions he makes.

Covington alleges LeBron of merely trying to look good in front of the public and not actually being invested in his projects.

The two had beefed previously on Twitter with Covington taking some really low blows then too.

LOL at the snowflakes that believe @KingJames could even last 10 seconds with me! If that coward had the balls or the ability to kick anyone’s ass, Delonte West would’ve lost his teeth long before his meth habit! pic.twitter.com/TQZ56FBnt1 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 22, 2020

LeBron seems to have let it pass. The I Promise School has changed the life of many a child, and LeBron seems to understand the same. King James seemingly and rightfully so, does not need the validation of Covington to justify his decisions.

LeBron James has been the reason for happiness for a lot of at-risk kids. I Promise had delivered on its promise, and James is a legend for the same.

