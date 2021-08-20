“LeBron James is not Top 5 All-Time, if the Lakers don’t win this year!”: Paul Pierce has a very bold take about The King’s legacy and his GOAT status

Celtics legend Paul Pierce talks about Lakers’ superstar LeBron James and how important this season is to his legacy and GOAT status

The NBA 2021-22 season is now closer than ever before. With the matchups announced for the Opening Night, the season now feels very real, and it has boosted the fans’ excitement level.

The opening night is set to be a grand show. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Champions Milwaukee Bucks would face off Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets for the first game. For the second matchup, Stephen Curry and the Warriors make their way to LA to face LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Lakers have yet again made a flurry of moves this offseason. They have a lot of new names on board, and some very big names too. The Lakers’ lineup has LBJ, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, and more. They are expected to have a confirmed berth to the finals, with the only question being their advanced age.

Paul Pierce claims LeBron James is not Top 5 All-Time if the Lakers cant win this year

With LeBron James entering his 19th season, there are a lot of questions about how long can the King play. It is commonly believed that this should be the second last season for LeBron. The Lakers know that and hence went all-in in their attempts to win another ring with the King.

LeBron’s old rival, and Celtics’ legend Paul Pierce talked about the same. He believes that if LeBron doesn’t win a ring this season, his legacy would take a lot of damage.

“If they don’t win this year, it’s going to be a big hit on LeBron’s legacy. He’s not Top 5 All-Time if the Lakers don’t win. Let alone lose in the first round. No more ‘G.O.A.T’ talk anymore”

Paul Pierce says it’s all or nothing for LeBron this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/z08x3ZGGBM — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) August 20, 2021

It is clear that Pierce’s personal feelings are getting involved in his take. LeBron sure would go down as Top 5 all-time, regardless of whether the Lakers win this year or not. However, his take about the GOAT debate is on-point.