“LeBron James has been washed for a while now!”: Skip Bayless shows his boyish happiness as the Lakers superstar gets NO VOTES for best player

Skip Bayless believes voters were exactly right to not give a single vote to LeBron James for best player in the NBA right now

LeBron James isn’t quite as dominant as he once was. As much as we hate to admit it, it’s a fact.

Father Time will always be undefeated. And while the King fought a valiant battle, at the end of the day, he is being defeated. And that is finally starting to be reflected in the opinions of those in the NBA community as well.

In a recent season survey conducted by ESPN, NBA executives were asked to vote on who they believe to be the best player on the planet right now. And in this survey, believe it or not, the Lakers superstars got zero votes. Yep, not even a single vote. And you know Skip Bayless loved to see it.

Recently, the 69-year-old analyst reacted to it on Twitter. And let’s just say, James isn’t exactly going to like it.

Also Read: Lakers Legend Overtakes The Klaw After The 2020-21 NBA Season For Best Career Winning Percentage

“No surprise LeBron James got zero votes”: Skip Bayless believes it was right for the Lakers superstar to not be anointed as the best player

And you know, we kind of agree with him.

LeBron James was at the top for a long, long time. But the man is 36-years-old now. He was going to start to come down at some point. And this doesn’t mean that he isn’t still a top 5 player in the league. But who is the best right now? Well, this is what Bayless said on the matter. Take a look at the tweet below.

No surprise LeBron got zero votes in the best player poll. What exactly is he the king of? No, the surprise was that Kevin Durant didn’t get all 10 best-player votes instead of splitting with Giannis. KD outplayed Giannis head to head! #TheBestPlayerOnThePlanet — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 20, 2021

Again, we frankly agree with the guy… as much as it pains us to say it.

Kevin Durant has very much snatched the crown off James’s head and is undeniably the best player right now. However, there is one thing that surprises us about the votes.

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo tied with 5 votes each, while LeBron got 0… what?

Don’t get us wrong, we love us some Greek Freak. But, this is going a bit too far with his narrative.

Kevin Durant may be better now, but there is no way Giannis has surpassed the Lakers man already. Frankly, you have to be watching a different sport altogether to have that opinion.

LeBron James most definitely sees the disrespect. Get ready for a revenge season, because it is very much on the cards for the next campaign.

Also Read: When The Lakers Legend Helped Ryan Williams Out Of A Crazy Car Accident