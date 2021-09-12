“LeBron James inadvertently took away healthcare from Chase Center workers”: Lakers superstar hitting the shot over Stephen Curry in the play-in led to unfortunate circumstances

LeBron James hitting the long 3-pointer over Stephen Curry to send the Warriors home in the play-in led to workers having their healthcare taken away.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers fought tooth and nail against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference play-in tournament to snag a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. As many know, the 4x champ hit an impossible 30-foot bomb from the Staples logo to put the purple and gold up for good, catapulting them into the postseason.

Of course, this led to Stephen Curry and the Warriors having to go up against the Memphis Grizzlies, a game they would go on to lose as well. Sure, the players on GSW must’ve been quite disappointed at their shortcomings but this one loss to the Grizzlies and their prior to the Lakers led to incredibly saddening circumstances.

Molly Knight on Twitter let it be known that LeBron James inadvertently, due to his game-winning shot over Curry, stripped Chase Center workers of their healthcare.

When LeBron James hit a long, go-ahead three pointer with a minute left in a play-in game versus the Warriors last May, dozens of concession workers at the Chase Center in San Francisco lost their health care for a month. https://t.co/NRoO2k6RqH — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 11, 2021

How LeBron James indirectly caused workers to revolt against the Chase Center healthcare provision.

Essentially, Chase Center employees had their healthcare covered if they worked 10 home games in a month. This is all well and good for the regular season as the Warriors are guaranteed to play well above 10 home games in a calendar month.

This rule gets a bit tricky when you bring the postseason aspect into it. If LeBron James had missed that shot and the Warriors had gone on to win, they would’ve been guaranteed a minimum of 2 more home games as they would be going up against the 2nd seeded Phoenix Suns in the Playoffs.

Those extra games in the postseason were no longer being played due to LeBron James sending them to the Grizzlies play-in game and so hundreds of Chase Center employees have lost their healthcare as they didn’t reach the required quota.

Workers at Chase Center have, understandably so, decided to revolt against a rule that hinges on something that is well beyond their control. The woman at the concessions stand has no effect on how the Warriors and their opponents and so it isn’t right her healthcare gets revoked because of it.