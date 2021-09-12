Basketball

“Dirk Nowitzki was pissed at LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for mocking his illness”: JJ Barea reveals how Mavs legend got extra motivation from a fascinating source during the 2011 NBA Finals

"Dirk Nowitzki was pissed at LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for mocking his illness": JJ Barea reveals how Mavs legend got extra motivation from a fascinating source during the 2011 NBA Finals
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"This is what happens when you don't leave space" - Max Verstappen in fury as he flies into Lewis Hamilton in a mind-bogglish crash at Monza
Next Article
“LeBron James inadvertently took away healthcare from Chase Center workers”: Lakers superstar hitting the shot over Stephen Curry in the play-in led to unfortunate circumstances
Latest Posts