“LeBron James Is a Big A** Kid”: Draymond Green Likens Giannis Antetokounmpo to Lakers Star, Explains Why It’s So Important

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fake handshake with Jaylen Brown has somehow started a discourse on social media. Some fans labeled the Bucks superstar immature, and the Celtics forward was among those, as he called the Bucks superstar a child. But Draymond Green, like most, is on the Greek Freak’s side.

On ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis’, he dismissed the silly ordeal and compared Antetokounmpo’s antics to LeBron James’. He said,

“Giannis a big-a** kid for real man. And I don’t say that in a way like Jaylen, like he calling him a child. I say that in a way like Bron is a big-a** kid, Giannis to me, he always give you the super serious arghh but like to me, it seem like he is a big-a** kid.”

Green claimed that Antetokounmpo, like James, doesn’t take himself too seriously and has a fun personality, which may seem childish to some. He explained that the Bucks superstar isn’t too concerned about his public image, which gives him the liberty to be a bit goofy.

The Lakers superstar is no stranger to acting silly on social media. The best example is his recurring bit where he hilariously announces it’s Taco Tuesday.

LeBron did Taco Tuesday with a whole crowd of kids pic.twitter.com/CYXpsp8gqv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 14, 2019

The Warriors forward also found it hilarious that Antetokounmpo, a Nike athlete, accepted Damian Lillard’s Adidas ‘Damian 9’ shoe as a gift from his teammate and defended himself for taking a rival brand’s sneaker by saying “Free shoes is free shoes. I don’t care what you guys think man.”

Giannis’ playful side helps others follow him

Green believes that Antetokounmpo’s goofy person is critical in helping him connect with his teammates. He said,

“Honestly, when you are that kind of force, you kinda need some of that for guys to be cool following you, because they need something to relate to.”

The Bucks superstar’s cheerful personality ensures his teammates aren’t scared to approach him or see him as an authority figure around whom they need to walk on eggshells. It has helped create an atmosphere that values camaraderie and togetherness over an unhealthy obsession with winning.

Antetokounmpo’s demeanor hasn’t changed despite the Bucks being 4-8, showcasing that his personality isn’t a front that he puts up when things are going swimmingly, instead it’s how he operates at all times. Milwaukee has had a rocky start to the season, but their superstar isn’t panicking, nor is he berating his teammates or the coaching staff in press conferences, like superstars of his caliber often do.

Instead, he’s focused on enjoying his time on and off the court and trying his best to help the Bucks win games.