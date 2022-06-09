“LeBron James is a genius businessman!”: When Steve Harvey professed his hilarious admiration for Lakers star and business decision to move to LA on air with Stephen A Smith

Stephen A. Smith loves talking about LeBron James – this time he spoke about the King with Steve Harvey and Max Kellerman.

The never professional speaking about the potential G.O.A.T – that is the TRP raker Stephen A. Smith‘s goal in life. He along with Skip Bayless form an angry duo of senior citizens, with a combined age of 128 that puts them just 3 decades after the Civil War. People who have never dribbled a basketball for money should not be allowed to speak about professional athletes in a derogatory tone.

Yes, athletes are paid exorbitant sums of money, but they also bring in ten-folds. That is what Steve Harvey knows best – bringing in money in spades. He understands the business aspect of it more than anybody else on First Take and was all praise for the King. Bron is one of the best when it comes to making money for an institution, and the comedian was giving him his flowers.

But the minute you say something nice about LeBron, the fiery hatred that burns like acid reflux after a midnight Taco Bell run in SAS comes out. He cannot stand anything nice being said about the LA man. He has to bring up finals losses, in a conversation about business and mental fortitude. What’s one got to with the other?

LeBron James moving to LA was driven by business – but was it the wrong choice for him?

LeBron James is one of the best players of all time – and also one of the best businessmen of all time. He is the only active billionaire in the history of the NBA. Twice the King left Cleveland – once on bad terms, and the second with his heart tattooed in every heart of Ohio. The first time he went to the beaches of Miami and Pitbull, and the second to the sunny beaches of California and Tupac.

At the age of 33, his options to move to a big market team were limited – it is a dream for everybody to play in the MSG, but the Knicks were shambolic. Where else would he go? Philadelphia? Go back to the Heat? Play in a small market team like Detroit or Milwaukee? The 10-time finalist deserved a grand hoorah, and LA was the only place that could give him what he wanted.

The Lakers were lucky they tanked all those years because they got a good chunk of trade fodder to prize away one of the most notable athletes of the 21st century. They paired him with what was thought to be their future core, but that was broken up before you could finish saying Los Angeles Lakers. That move however got them a championship, one that Stephen A. Smith refuses to accept.

Also Read: “One of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook will have to sacrifice!”: CJ McCollum calmly lays out what the King and his crew NEED to do before it’s too late