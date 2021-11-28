“LeBron James is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for multiple records at the same time!”: Lakers’ superstar and Russell Westbrook match incredible team record set by KAJ and Norm Nikon

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook match a record set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Norm Nixon in 1978. Become first Lakers duo to end the night with at least 25 points and 10 assists in 43 years

Los Angeles Lakers quite possibly faced the worst loss of the season so far to Sacramento Kings Friday night. Despite having 3 superstars on their starting lineup, the Lakers are clearly struggling. They fell below the .500 mark with the loss to Sac-Town currently standing at the 7th spot in the west.

The game against Indiana Pacers before thanksgiving came down to the wire as well which shouldn’t be the case with a contending team. While Russell Westbrook seems to have found his rhythm, Antony Davis is struggling from the field shooting only 16.7% from the 3pt line and 38.3% from mid-range.

Although injuries are a major reason behind early-season struggles, lack of consistency and questionable lineups by Frank Vogel are to be blamed equally.

It took LeBron James and Russell Westbrook 10 extra minutes to match the record

Even in an embarrassing triple OT loss to Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers were setting records. A game that lasted about 3 and a half hours got taxing for the players and fans alike. LeBron James missed 2 potential game-winning 3-pointers after drilling one the game before.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook became the first Lakers duo to each record at least 25 points and 10 assists in a game since Nov. 3, 1978 (Norm Nixon & Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). pic.twitter.com/9grJOjh9ju — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 27, 2021

However, Russell Westbrook had a terrific night recording 29 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds on 55.6% shooting. In addition, he only had 3 turnovers far lower than what he normally averages.

LeBron James himself concluded the night with 30 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds on 40% FG. But his 7 turnovers were a dark spot on an otherwise great individual performance for the 36-year old.

43 years ago when Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Norm Nixon achieved this feat they had a far better stat line. Defeating New York Knicks 147-124 Kareem had 27 points, 8 rebounds 10 assists and a whopping 6 blocks while Norm had 27 points, 19 assists and 6 steals.

This historical performance was bittersweet for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as they ultimately failed to get the win.

