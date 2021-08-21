“LeBron James Is Not A Billionaire Yet”: Forbes Estimate Lakers Star’s Net Worth To Be Lower Than Originally Estimated

LeBron James made headlines recently when he became the first active NBA player to reach the billion dollar mark in terms of net worth.

LeBron James Is First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire See who could be next 👀: https://t.co/0T77bk36cm pic.twitter.com/mdhilE4xEK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 22, 2021

However, those reports may have been a little premature. James definitely counts as a billionaire if you add up his career earnings from his salaries and his off-the-court investments but leaving room for taxes, spending, and investment returns, the Lakers star might be just under the mark.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan Would Not Have Drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo”: How The NBA GOAT Could Have Changed Bucks’ Trajectory To An NBA Finals

LeBron James’ Net Worth Is Just Under $1 Billion Despite Earlier Claims

Well, how much is James’ net worth at then if he isn’t at $1 billion. Forbes estimates it to be at around $850 million after accounting for all those extra losses mentioned above.

$850 million is still an incredible amount of money, but James has a little bit to go before he can truly crack the $1 billion range.

James’ on-the-court salary is huge, but it’s not even where he gets most of his money from. His contract with the Lakers puts him at number five on the list of the highest paid players in the league, but his off-the-court ventures have netted him a record $65 million last year.

LeBron James is now a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox, per @MikeSilvermanBB. He and Maverick Carter joined Fenway Sports Group as the first and only Black partners in history. pic.twitter.com/zZYdCITz4a — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 16, 2021

His biggest investment is in the Springhill Company as James formed the company with his friend Maverick Carter. LeBron and Carter could also be swinging for bigger things in the future as there are plans to net them both about $750 million more.

James and Carter worked together in 2020 to merge their three business, SpringHill Entertainment, their digital-Uninterrupted, and Robot Co. into one unit: SpringHill Co. They raised $100 million to get there, and now they could be making much more money.

LeBron and Maverick are having talks about potentially selling part of their Spring Hill Company. There are a number of potential investors on the table, and the discussions so far have indicated that the valuation could be as high as $750 million.

Spring Hill isn’t looking to sell the company completely, but any small profit they can make is incredible going from raising $100 million to potentially selling for $750 million is an incredible increase. Nike is one of the prominent investors looking to strike a deal. If such a deal does pan out, LeBron could see himself land in the billionaires club.

Also Read: “There’s not enough balls to go around”: LeBron James’ former teammate questions Lakers fit between Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony