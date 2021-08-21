“There’s not enough balls to go around”: LeBron James’ former teammate questions Lakers fit between Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony

Channing Frye believes that between LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Melo and AD, the Lakers will have a tough time managing touches.

There’s no doubt that the Lakers are going all-in to maximize The King’s final years. They’ve traded away all of the players they drafted through their post-2013 rebuild. Kyle Kuzma and Alex Caruso were the 2 last remaining members from those teams to walk.

Their places have been taken by a couple of proven superstars in Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis. Carmelo Anthony, who’s in his 19th NBA season like James himself, will presumably be a bench scorer for the Lakers this year.

The rest of their roster has been filled out by many guys who’re playing for the veteran’s minimum. GM Rob Pelinka’s brought back Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza and Wayne Ellington to LA.

They’ve also signing the likes of Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn – 2 promising young guards who can immediately contribute. Marc Gasol’s status for next year is unclear, but they seem to still have bodies for a deep playoff run.

Channing Frye questions LeBron James’ fit with Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Melo

Given the amount of talent that the Lakers possess, most people are willing to deem them the de facto favorites out west. However, Channing Frye seems to be singing a different tune from many others in LeBron’s corner.

The stretch 5 posed questions regarding the Lakers’ fit next year, noting that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are both ball-dominant, as is Carmelo Anthony:

“I love Bron (LeBron James). I love A.D. (Anthony Davis), I like Melo (Carmelo Anthony), I like Russell Westbrook. But it is 2021. There’s not enough balls to go around. This old-as* team has to make it 82 games to the playoffs.”

Frye’s take was met with some vehement disapproval by Kendrick Perkins, who never ever criticizes James. Richard Jefferson, meanwhile, seemed readier to listen, but he didn’t really seem to buy Channing’s take all that much either.