“LeBron James is not playing tonight against the San Antonio Spurs”: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel shares an update on the health of the 36-year old superstar

According to reports, Lakers superstar LeBron James has been listed out for tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. The 36-year old has a sore ankle caused during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The LA Lakers, who had just clinched their first win of the season, will be missing LeBron James in tonight’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel confirmed the news.

James coming down on the floor had the crowd at the Staples Center in silence. The four-time NBA champion had suffered a high ankle sprain during the last season that kept him out for a considerable time. The nagging injury would cost the Lakers an early exit from the playoffs as well.

The former scoring champion spoke about the collision he had during the match against the Grizzlies.

“The first thing I was thinking to myself was, ‘Not again,'” James said afterward. “Because obviously, it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there’s nothing you can do about it and I couldn’t get my leg out of there in time.” Via: ESPN

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel shared an update on James’ condition, listing him out for tonight’s match against the Spurs.

According to reports, Malik Monk would be filling in the big shoes of James. In his four games played so far, James averaged 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on an impressive 48.3% shooting from the 3-point line.

The Lakers are currently 1-2, going up against the Spurs in their first away match. Thus Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will have to do most of the heavy lifting in tonight’s match. In light of the last win against the Grizzlies, expectations from Carmelo Anthony are high.

Frank Vogel on LeBron James not playing today because of his sore right ankle: “We’re taking a marathon approach.” Malik Monk will start in James’ place. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 26, 2021

With the newly revamped roster trying to find a rhythm, James being out tonight is certainly a disadvantage for the purple and gold team. However, the veteran presence on the team would be put to test in tonight’s game.