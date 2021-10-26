“We realize what Kevin Love still capable of! He’s highly intelligent and can make shots.”: Cavaliers coach talks highly of LeBron James’ ex-teammate after his brilliant performance against the Nuggets

Kevin Love, Cleveland’s one remaining cornerstone from the squad that won the Land their 1st title, has come back to life.

Since LeBron James has left Cleveland, for the second time, they have not played any significant basketball. Nobody is enjoying the NBA in Cleveland for 3 years now, certainly not Kevin Love.

The forward first had a drastic change in his career when he 1st came to the Cavaliers from Minnesota Timberwolves back in 2014, he averaged merely 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. Whereas, just a season before that he had a 26.1/12.5/4.4 season with the Wolves. That was a sacrifice he had to make coming in Cleveland and playing as the 3rd guy with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

He did get his compensation in the form of a ring. Cleveland Cavaliers won the 2016 NBA Championship against all odds and Love was a big part of it. Chipping in with around 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in the playoffs, being a big threat from the perimeter. A career 37% 3-point shooter, Kevin shot a tremendous 41.4% in the playoffs.

After LeBron’s departure, Cleveland had to push to sign Love, which they did for a 4-year, $120 million deal. But the 33-year old forward couldn’t deliver what was hoped for. And the fans have been frustrated seeing him play meaningless basketball for 3 long years.

Kevin Love looked his old self in the Cleveland uniform after a long time

Love has been struggling on the court since the King left for the Lakers in 2018. Whether it’s because he wanted to leave the Land or because of his injuries and off the court struggle with mental health, Love has played less than 50% of Cleveland’s game in the last 3-years while earning in excess of $30 million a year.

But it looks like changing from this season. Love looked like his old self coming off the bench against Denver Nuggets to put up 22 points and 6 rebounds in just 21 minutes. It wasn’t just big numbers in garbage minutes, his quick scoring helped Cleveland beat last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic led Nuggets, 99-87.

And he’s expecting big things from his squad full of youngsters,

“He’s very unique. A lot like Jarrett, he has that quiet confidence to him. He doesn’t know how good he can be yet. …We believe that Evan has some big things coming for him.”#Cavs forward Kevin Love on Evan Mobley. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) October 26, 2021

It finally looks like the culture is going to change again in Cleveland and they will need Kevin Love to lead them from the front on the court and in the locker room, and be a role model to these youngsters who are hungry for wins.

When the league is full of teams competing for a playoff spot rather than just focusing on development and tanking to get the best draft pick, the fans are going to be the winners more than anyone else. The 2021-22 season certainly promises to be one of the best seasons in NBA history.