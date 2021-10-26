“Father Time really is catching up with LeBron James!”: Lakers’ superstar suffers right ankle soreness on the same ankle which bothered him out last season

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James suffers right ankle soreness after a collision with Desmond Bane under the basket last night

The Los Angeles Lakers can finally breathe a sigh of relief. After winning 8 games on a trot, they finally have managed to win a game. Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 to secure their first win of the season. To secure the win, the LA stars had to shine bright. Carmelo Anthony took over, scoring 28 points from the bench. Anthony Davis recorded 22 points and 8 rebounds.

LeBron James did a little bit of everything. He put up 19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. However, he gave the Lakers fan a big scare. During the 2nd quarter, LeBron collided with Desmond Bane under the hoop. He seemed to have hurt his right ankle, the same one which bothered him last season.

LeBron James suffers right ankle soreness, listed as probable against the Spurs

The Lakers fans can have another sigh of relief. Their leader, LeBron James has not suffered any major injury. After the initial collision last night, it did not look good for the King. However, he continued to play.

After a checkup with the team’s medical staff, LeBron James was announced to be suffering from a right ankle soreness.

LeBron James is listed as “probable”

for Tuesday night’s game at San Antonio with right ankle soreness. He referenced the ankle after the win vs. Memphis, referring to the collision under the hoop with Desmond Bane. LeBron (19P, 6A, 6R, 2S, 2B) played the rest of the game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 25, 2021

Hopefully, the ankle injury is nothing serious, and the King can recover from it soon. All the efforts LBJ puts on his conditioning and health would surely help here as well!