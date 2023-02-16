“LeBron James Can’t Depend on Anthony Davis”: Report Indicates NBA’s Scoring King Is Frustrated With His Co-Star

Feb 9, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) snacks on popcorn on the bench as he sits next to Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2019-2020 off-season, the LA Lakers decided to pair LeBron James with Anthony Davis. A huge move that a lot of the LA faithful were over the moon about.

Their first season together proved fruitful. The King and his subordinates, AD included, were able to bring an NBA Championship to LA after ten long years.

However, since then, things have gone downhill. Davis’ injury vows have left the Lakers fighting for a Play-In position for the past two seasons. And now, reports suggest that King James has finally had it with The Brow.

LeBron James and his camp are extremely frustrated with Anthony Davis

For the longest time, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the best of buds. And, in many ways, they still are. However, recent events have left King James frustrated.

Reports suggest that LeBron is getting increasingly impatient over AD’s situation. The Brow has been extremely injury prone over the last two seasons, which has led to the recently crowned Scoring King playing extra hard, despite being 38 years old.

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd claims that The King and his camp are unhappy and want Davis to be held accountable.

“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play. They can’t depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis… I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long time, he said the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. Anthony Davis is pouting, LeBron’s holding him accountable, LeBron’s not happy with him, AD’s gone into a funk, it’s not a coincidence.”

“You start to look at potentially him being the vehicle for a Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade, “@_JasonLT tells @ColinCowherd how the Lakers could look to move Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/gQG23lg6iE — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 15, 2023

Things are certainly heating up in LA. The Lakers need to seriously consider their next move. And who knows? Perhaps it will change the landscape of the NBA.

Like LeBron, Lakers fans seem to be done with Anthony Davis

LeBron James isn’t the only one in LA who appears to have had enough of Anthony Davis. Many fans also believe his time with the Purple and Gold is over.

Trade Anthony Davis. Dude is done. — Universal 💫🇿🇦 (@Theo_Cliche) February 14, 2023

It’s clear to see that things are going to be changing in LA and fast. Only time will tell if it will be for better or for worse.

