“LeBron James is showing Frank Vogel is clearly his assistant”: Skip Bayless takes an indirect dig at Rob Pelinka and co

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless declares LeBron James as the real head coach of the LA Lakers, downplaying Frank Vogel’s role to that of an assistant.

It’s no hidden fact that LeBron James plays a crucial role in the front office decisions of the LA Lakers. The management runs all its decisions by the King before making them official. However, James had earned this right, establishing himself as one of the all-time greats.

Though the Lakers superstar plays the forward position, he exhibits the qualities of a point guard. The four-time NBA champion is on the top 10 list of all-time leaders in assists. James basketball IQ is one of the greatest we have ever witnessed.

The 2021-22 NBA season had been a rocky ride so far for the Lakers, especially with James being out due to an abdominal strain. According to reports, the former scoring champion is recovering well. Though James is not in the lineup, he is at the sidelines advising his teammates.

Also read: “How could the Heat be a favorite over the Lakers at Staples, when even without LeBron James, they have 4 Hall of Famers?!”: Skip Bayless rips apart Russell Westbrook for the Lakers’ poor rating at home

Recently, Skip Bayless tweeted about James taking over the coaching reigns from Frank Vogel, especially since he is out due to injury.

Skip Bayless declares LeBron James as the unofficial head coach of the LA Lakers.

Though Bayless has been an avid critic of LeBron James since the latter’s high school days, the analyst has always applauded the Lakers superstar’s passing abilities and basketball IQ.

However, Bayless’ compliments always come across as backhanded or with a tinge of saltiness. The Undisputed analyst recently spoke about how James is rightfully so controlling behind the scenes of the Lakers management.

In the past, the veteran analyst has coined the term LeGM that signified the superstar’s role in recruiting players on his team. However, the above statements are no secrets.

LeBron now appears to be openly head-coaching the Lakers, stepping onto the floor to argue call after call. We always knew he was the behind-the-scenes coach & GM – he has earned that right – but now that he’s hurt & in street clothes, he’s showing Vogel is clearly his assistant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 11, 2021

Also read: “Shannon Sharpe can beat me up in a heavyweight fight, but I am the ultimate winner at the debate desk”: Skip Bayless teases a new poster of Undisputed, throwing some shots at the NFL veteran

In what it seems, James has bright career options post his pro basketball career. Whether it’s coaching, being President of an NBA team, or owning a franchise, James fits all the bills.