Basketball

“Shannon Sharpe can beat me up in a heavyweight fight, but I am the ultimate winner at the debate desk”: Skip Bayless teases a new poster of Undisputed, throwing some shots at the NFL veteran

"Shannon Sharpe can beat me up in a heavyweight fight, but I am the ultimate winner at the debate desk": Skip Bayless teases a new poster of Undisputed, throwing some shots at the NFL veteran
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Markieff Morris deserved to get fouled by Nikola Jokic”: Nuggets MVP speculated to be suspended following hard foul on Heat forward resulting in double ejection
Next Article
“Karl-Anthony Towns channelized his inner Stephen Curry for that buzzer-beater”: NBA Twitter stunned as KAT knocks down a tough half-court jumper to force OT
NBA Latest Post
“Karl-Anthony Towns channelized his inner Stephen Curry for that buzzer-beater”: NBA Twitter stunned as KAT knocks down a tough half-court jumper to force OT
“Karl-Anthony Towns channelized his inner Stephen Curry for that buzzer-beater”: NBA Twitter stunned as KAT knocks down a tough half-court jumper to force OT

With 1.1 seconds on the clock, Karl-Anthony Towns launched a half-court shot and knocked down…