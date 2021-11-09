“Shannon Sharpe can beat me up in a heavyweight fight, but I am the ultimate winner at the debate desk”: Skip Bayless teases a new poster of Undisputed, throwing some shots at the NFL veteran

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless teases a new poster of Fox Sports’ popular show Undisputed. Bayless cheekily takes a shot at co-panelist Shannon Sharpe.

Undisputed on FS1 is one of the most popular sports debate/analytical shows in the USA. The cast of the show Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe does a phenomenal job of keeping the viewers glued to the screens with their heated discussions.

One of the biggest highlights of the show, over the years, has been the two panelists discussing LeBron James. While Bayless has been an avid critic of the Lakers superstar since his high-school days, Sharpe is an ardent fan of King James.

Thus the two debaters make a hell of a cast. Both Bayless and Sharpe often have bets on their respective predictions for cases of Mountain Dew. However, it is Bayless emerging victorious on most occasions.

Recently, Bayless released the new poster of their show and couldn’t hold back from boasting about his debating skills throwing some shots at Sharpe.

Skip Bayless releases the new poster of Undisputed.

The veteran analyst took a hilarious dig at co-panelist Sharpe. The poster had Bayless and Sharpe’s hands wrapped as if they were ready to throw punches at each other. The host of the show Jenny Taft playing the role of an announcer/referee.

Here’s the official new poster for Undisputed … Shannon and I with our hands wrapped as if we’re ready for a heavyweight fight. In reality, Shannon would probably beat me (and beat me up) in the ring. But I win every single day at the debate desk. pic.twitter.com/SeQ67UUFhh — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 9, 2021

There is no doubt that Bayless had no chance if it were a heavyweight match. Sharpe is a 3x Super Bowl champion and 8x Pro Bowl. The man is a physical specimen.

However, Bayless agreed with the same notion but didn’t forget to boast about his debating skills. The former First Take analyst stated that he wins every day at the debate desk.

The show enjoys popularity all over the globe. Fans of the show look forward to Bayless and Sharpe squaring off against each other at the debate table.