“LeBron James is Still Playing, Stephen Curry Just Won a Championship”: 7-footer Giannis Antetokounmpo Humbly Denies Being the Face of the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most gifted players in the league currently. The Greek Freak is a physical beast with an incredible level of authority in the paint.

Thanks to the Bucks leader’s dominant style of play, the 10-year veteran has racked up quite an impressive resume – 6X All-Stars, 6X All-NBA, 2 MVPs, 1 DPOY, a championship, and the 2021 Finals MVP.

Despite his contributions to making the league a more global game than ever, with the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant still running the league, Antetokounmpo acknowledges he isn’t the face of the league. And he continues, that once the trio retires, he still won’t be the undisputed face of the league.

“There’s a lot of people out there”: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo recently made an appearance on Serge Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” podcast. In the must-see episode, Giannis and Ibaka had an intense discussion on the “face of the league” topic.

When the Congolese-Spanish forward asked his teammate if he “felt” like he was the face of the league, Antetokounmpo surprisingly had a pretty humble response.

Giannis: “No. LeBron is still playing. Steph just won a championship. KD is still hooping. Embiid is killing. Jokic back-to-back MVP. Luka Magic. There’s a lot of people out there.”

The names mentioned by the Freak – Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic are all legitimate contenders for the prestigious title. However, one would have to agree that Giannis will be the clear-cut option when it comes to taking the throne.

Antetokounmpo’s exceptional start to his 10th campaign

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a perfect start to this budding season. Playing without the likes of Khris Middleton, Mike Budenholzer’s boys have gone off to a 10-3 record. And Giannis’ MVP-like performance in the first few weeks of the season has to be a huge reason for the same.

Ranked #1 on the NBA MVP Ladder for consecutive weeks, the 7-footer, who was listed at 6-foot-11 this past season, has been averaging a staggering 31.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

Certainly, a third MVP trophy is very much in sight for the Milwaukee big man if he manages to consistently perform like this throughout the course of the season.

