“We Beat Them”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Starting 5 Best International Players vs American Players

Nov 7, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.

With the advent of international talent off-late, it’s safe to say that the NBA is no more an All-American league. A prime example of this is the league MVPs of the last four seasons, with superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic having won back-to-back of these awards, respectively.

Another proof of this was Cameroon native Joel Embiid winning the scoring title last season. It won’t be wrong to say that the world has caught up to the USA as far as basketball is concerned. Three of the current top-five scorers in the league are of international descent.

Recently, appearing on teammate Serge Ibaka’s YouTube series, How Hungry Are You, Giannis got candid about the current international outflow in the league. The Greek Freak dished out his list of the top 5 international and American players, respectively.

The Bucks superstar was confident of taking down his USA counterparts with his choice of teammates.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals starting 5 for the best international players and American players.

Though its roots continue to remain in the United States of America, the NBA continues to welcome international talent with open arms. Nevertheless, the last couple of years has witnessed a sudden outburst of talent from the European continent.

Leading the charge of international players, Giannis recently revealed his top 5 prospects for international players and American players.

Giannis gives his starting 5 for best international players and best American players: International:

PG – Luka, SG – Fournier

SF – Giannis, PF – Jokic, C – Embiid USA:

PG – Steph – SG – Klay

SF – LeBron, PF – Durant, C – Bam “We beat them” (Via How Hungry Are You?) pic.twitter.com/ArMx0z3hdA — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 14, 2022

The Bucks MVP was confident of handing his American counterparts the L too. There is no denying the above fantasy game would be a sight to behold. Speaking of the international team, Giannis could include the likes of Rudy Gobert, Pascal Siakam, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Domantas Sabonis in his reserves.

Is it time for the NBA to extend its borders?

While Commissioner Adam Silver continues to conduct preseason/exhibition games on foreign land, this might be the perfect opportunity for NBA to introduce an international franchise, giving the Toronto Raptors team company, who remain the only Non-American team in the league.

With the league about to witness a generational talent in French big man Victor Wembanyama, there is no slowing down the international exports in the USA as far as basketball is concerned.

