“Victor Wembanyama? Get Ready My Friend!”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Wemby Is The Best Combination of Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert

Considering that Giannis Antetokounmpo was picked at the 15th spot, he has turned out to be an absolute dream for the Milwaukee Bucks. After all, when he came to the league, he was nothing but a skinny kid from Greece.

But now, things are different. His body is massive, not just in length anymore, but in size too. Every part of his game has improved dramatically since his rookie year… except his shooting stroke perhaps.

But hey, even that is coming along.

Now, given the massive freight train of a player that he is, Giannis has the potential to be the greatest player of all time.

However, it appears that he may be putting that crown on the head of someone else entirely. And that man isn’t even in the NBA yet.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals on Serge Ibaka’s show that he is in awe of Victor Wembanyama

Now, during his prime, Serge Ibaka was a pretty darn good player. In fact, we’d say that he still can be from time to time.

But, that’s not what he is most popular for anymore. No, what he is most popular for now, is his cooking show ‘How Hungry Are You?’, where he brings on different NBA players and cooks the most off-beat food for them.

And very recently he had a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo on.

Until now, only teasers for the episode have been released. However, fans were lucky enough to receive this little clip as part of the promotional material as well.

He can block like Rudy Gobert, and shoot like Kevin Durant? And he’s impossibly quick for his size?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is right. If this 2023 NBA prospect stays healthy, it’s already over for the league.

And no matter how it happens, boy, will it be a sight to see!

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win MVP once again this season?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has won MVP a couple of times now. But the thing is, he could have won a couple of times more too. But that can’t be changed now, can it?

What can change, however, is this season. And as things stand, Giannis is in pole position to win, despite the presence of Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry.

As things stand, the Greek Freak has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the NBA as of the time of writing. And additionally, the man is currently averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

If those aren’t MVP numbers, we don’t know what are. And given that Luka Doncic’s Mavericks and Stephen Curry’s Warriors are far behind the Bucks too, he does seem likeliest to win it.

