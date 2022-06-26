“LeBron James is such a amazing freak of nature, it’s an honor and privilege to watch him play”: When Charles Barkley ranked the King higher than Kobe Bryant

In a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger, Charles Barkley compares LeBron James’ abilities to those of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James account for the pillars of the National Basketball Association. The three legends of the game have enthralled us for decades with their skills and talents. However, comparisons between them continue to be one of America’s top barber-shop conversations.

While each of the three superstars represents different eras, debate shows and social media continue to pit them against each other. The three multiple-time champions have their strengths and a unique legacy, separating them from each other.

During an appearance on the IN-DEPTH with GRAHAM BENSINGER, Charles Barkley was asked to rank MJ, James, and Kobe based on their abilities. While Chuck had Jordan on top of the heap without a doubt, he had a tough choice making a call between James and Kobe.

Barkley gave Kobe the edge over James, courtesy of the Lakers legend’s no of championships. However, when it came to pure ability, Chuck stated how the league had never witnessed anything like King James.

“LeBron James can outrun anybody and outjump anybody”: Charles Barkley on ranking the Cavaliers legend over Kobe Bryant.

A generational talent, James is a freak of nature the league has never seen. Standing little above 6″8′, the kid from Akron is a flawless combination of strength, speed, and agility. On the other hand, Kobe possessed a game and body frame very similar to that of Jordan.

Thus when asked to rank MJ, James, and Kobe on their abilities, Barkley had the Bulls legend at the no.1 position, followed by LBJ and the Mamba.

“Michael and Kobe are similar. But LeBron James we’ve never had a player like him. Michael and Kobe both 6″6′, 230 (pounds) perfect bodies amazing. We’ve never had a guy who was 6″8′, 260-70 (pounds). First of all, he looked like he weighs 220, who can outrun anybody, who can outjump anybody, we’ve never had a player like that. LeBron is such a amazing freak of nature, it’s an honor and privilege to watch him play.”

It’s rare to see Barkley gives James his flowers, considering the Suns legend has always been a harsh critic of LBJ, especially after he joined the Miami Heat.

