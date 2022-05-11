“YES!!! CHUCK WON!”: LeBron James and Shaq root for Charles Barkley as he narrowly beats Kenny Smith

Did Charles Barkley beat Kenny Smith to a photo finish during Halftime Report on Inside the NBA? LeBron James thinks so!

Well, Well, it is another day and we have another race to the big screen. This time Charles Barkley was ready and it looks like he might just have beaten Kenny Smith.

As the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew got ready to start their analysis on the Halftime Report, one crew member was ready to dash to the big screen.

Kenny Smith in a slight bout of arrogance challenged Chuck and it looked like he won. Until, after the report, Shaq asked for a replay.

And lo and behold, there is controversy in the air.

WHO WON THIS RACE TO THE BOARD??? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vUDttTFUVr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2022

LeBron James chimes in to say Charles Barkley is the winner!

It looks like we are not the only avid fans of Inside the NBA, LeBron James sure seems to be enjoying his break as he tweeted out “Yes! Chuck won!”

He is clearly rooting for Charles Barkley tonight! And so is Shaq! As the big man was the first to proclaim the win for Barkley’s corner.

We wonder who is rooting for Kenny Smith?

YES!!! CHUCK WON 🥇 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 11, 2022

Skip Bayless says “NO, LEBRON. KENNY WON!”

Ah yes, of course, Skip Bayless would be on the other side of the ring. Moments after LeBron’s Tweet went out, Skip immediately showed his support for Kenny Smith.

NO, LEBRON. KENNY WON! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 11, 2022

Who do you guys think won the race? Charles Barkley? or Kenny Smith? Let us know in the comments below!

