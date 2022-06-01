Basketball

“LeBron James will be 40, if your coach is the same age as him, you won’t be any good”: Charles Barkley slams Darvin Ham’s lack of experience for new Lakers head coach job

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Buy tickets or pay your leccy bill?": High Lord's Test ticket prices for ENG vs NZ 1st Test match angers English Cricket fans
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James
“LeBron James will be 40, if your coach is the same age as him, you won’t be any good”: Charles Barkley slams Darvin Ham’s lack of experience for new Lakers head coach job

LeBron James and the Lakers will have a new coach for the 2022-23 season, but…