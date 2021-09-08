“LeBron James is the cheapest player in the NBA”: Dwyane Wade hilariously calls out Lakers superstar for his frugality

Dwyane Wade believes LeBron James is the cheapest player in the NBA. The Lakers superstar couldn’t help but agree with Wade, calling the statement falsely true.

It’s no secret that, not only is LeBron James a basketball legend, but also a successful businessman. The 4x NBA champion has stakes in several business ventures, including sports teams, media production houses, and the food & beverage industry.

Earlier this year, the 4x Finals MVP became the first active NBA player to earn $1 Billion, joining Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo & Floyd Mayweather in the billionaire club as active athletes.

$330 million on the court.

$700 million off the court. The first active NBA player to earn $1 billion: LeBron James 👑 (h/t @kbadenhausen) pic.twitter.com/ZUBe83T8Rc — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 22, 2021

It’s a well-known fact that James earns more money from his 0ff-court business ventures and endorsements than his NBA salary. The superstar also had a lifetime contract with sports giant Nike.

However, when it comes to spending, the 17x All-Star can be a miser. During an interview with Rachel Nichols in 2017, Cavs teammate D-Wade called LeBron James the cheapest NBA player.

LeBron James gives a hilarious response on being called cheap.

James, who spends close to $1.5M a year on his body being called cheap, sounds unreal. The 36-year old has his priorities set since he has been able to sustain himself in great shape as he enters his 19th year in the league in the upcoming 2021-22 season.

In a 2017 interview on ESPN’s The Jump, James’ former teammate and close friend Dwyane Wade had no qualms about admitting that the Lakers superstar was a miser.

James had a hilarious reply to D-Wade’s statements calling it falsely true.

That is so, so falsely true. I’m not turning on data roaming, I’m not buying no apps, I still got Pandora with commercials. So I’ll be listening to some great music at home with commercials… I’m not paying for it.

Though James might not be a spendthrift, one cannot deny the philanthropist work that he’s done. Prime examples being, the I Promise School in Akron and the various social justice campaigns the superstar has been part of.