“LeBron James is the only player I can’t compare with anyone”: When Charles Barkley raved about the Lakers superstar’s unique basketball abilities

LeBron James and Charles Barkley might not agree on every single issue, but the Philly superstar always gives him his flower.

There’s no doubt that LeBron will be on the vast majority of basketball fans’ Mount Rushmore when he’s done. He’s built a resume that’s spread out longer than every legend of the game save for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James is entering the 19th season of his career with the Lakers this year. Many fans believe that he will finish atop the all-time regular season points tally, currently led by Kareem.

Given the incredible nature of his playmaking combined with his scoring, he’s one of the most unstoppable offensive engines in basketball even at the age of 36. The Lakers remain betting favorites to emerge from this season’s Western Conference playoffs.

“LeBron James is the only player I can’t compare with anyone”: Charles Barkley

James has been heralded as a unique talent right from when he was 16 years old. People likened him to a more athletic Magic Johnson, but James’ scoring is vastly superior to that of the 5-time champion.

Charles Barkley was a panelist on the popular NBA discussion series called Open Court, hosted by NBATV. The 1993 NBA MVP has long been considered one of the most entertaining sportscasters of all time.

He made his name as a supreme TV presence on Inside the NBA as soon as he retired. And he provided one of his most sobering takes on the current Lakers superstar during his time on Open Court:

“In all of my years watching basketball, I’ve always thought you could compare every player to someone before him. But LeBron James is the only player who you can’t compare to anyone.”

Barkley’s words were as true in 2012 as they are today. Dominique may have had his power, Jordan may have had his vertical leap and Magic may have been a better passer.