“We scouted Lonzo Ball last year and he’s a hell of a shooter” Zach LaVine sings the newest Bulls star’s praise following impressive preseason debut

Zach LaVine reveals that him and the Chicago Bulls had scouted Lonzo Ball last year and then goes on to praise the Bulls star’s shooting.

Zach LaVine, after proving to the world that he’s one of the league’s best scorers today, has finally gotten a competent supporting cast around him. With rumors spreading of his distaste for the lack of postseason presence the Chicago Bulls have had since his arrival in Chi-Town, he’s got all season to prove that he can take a team to the Playoffs in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Lonzo Ball is one of the most underrated pick-ups of the 2021 offseason as he can, not only provide the Bulls with incredible spacing, but also guard the opposing team’s star perimeter guard to ease the pressure off Zach LaVine.

Not to mention the fact that Lonzo Ball is one of the best open floor facilitators in the league and can hold his own in a half-court setting as well. It’s safe to say that Ball knows his way around orchestrating a free-flowing offense.

Zach LaVine sings Lonzo Ball’s praise.

Zach LaVine seems to be a huge fan of Lonzo Ball’s, especially for his floor spacing abilities as he goes on to rave about how good of a shooter the former Los Angeles Lakers lottery pick has become now.

Zach LaVine on Lonzo Ball: “He’s one helluva shooter. We had it scouted last year. He was shooting above 40 (% from 3) until he hurt himself at the end of the year. If you’re shooting above 40 on 8 attempts, you’re a really knockdown shooter.” — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 9, 2021

It’s been a rollercoaster of a journey for Lonzo in terms of his shooting ability since entering the league. He was infamously lauded as being ‘Steph Curry with a 40-inch vertical’ coming into this league but immediately proved that he was merely a sub-par shooter at best.

He would go on to reinvent in shot in New Orleans, letting go of his unorthodox ‘elbow shot’ and going for a more traditional looking form. This of course, has worked wonders for Ball as he’s continued his hot shooting well into preseason, shooting 40% from beyond the arc in his first game and an absurd 83.3% in his second game as a Bull.