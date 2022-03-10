Basketball

“When you look at what LeBron James and Michael Jordan have done, it’s some unbelievable sh*t”: Kevin Durant reveals why the comparisons between The King and Air Jordan aren’t practical

“When you look at what LeBron James and Michael Jordan have done, it’s some unbelievable sh*t”: Kevin Durant reveals why the comparisons between The King and Air Jordan aren’t practical
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"@astonmartinf1 Come collect your man"– Mercedes find Inspector Seb having a look at their W13; asks Aston Martin to take away their man
Next Article
Will LaMarcus Aldridge play vs the Philadelphia 76ers tonight?: Reports reveal latest news on Nets star's hip problems ahead of big matchup vs Joel Embiid and co.
NBA Latest Post
"LeBron James chickened out!!!": Veteran analyst calls out Lakers MVP as he passed up the opportunity to seal the deal against the Rockets
“LeBron James chickened out!!!”: Veteran analyst calls out Lakers MVP as he passed up the opportunity to seal the deal against the Rockets

LeBron James had the chance to finish the game against the Rockets, Skip Bayless believes…