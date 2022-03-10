“When you look at what LeBron James and Michael Jordan have done, it’s some unbelievable sh*t”: Kevin Durant reveals why the comparisons between The King and Air Jordan aren’t practical

In a recent podcast episode, Kevin Durant details why the LeBron James-Michael Jordan comparisons don’t make sense.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are two of the greatest athletes the sporting world has been blessed with. The influence the two icons have on their millions of fans around the globe goes much beyond the unimaginable they have managed to achieve on the hardwood.

Their resumes are merely a testament to their greatness. With ridiculously long lists of achievements, it is pretty clear why these two legends are considered as the GOAT.

His Airness played at the highest level in the league for 15 years and during his illustrious career, the 6-foot-6 guard racked up quite the resume – 14 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, won 10 Scoring titles, the 1985 ROTY, 5 MPVs, 6 championships, 6 Finals MVP, got selected to the Hall-Of-Fame back in 2009 and the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

King James, who is playing some of his best basketball in Year 19, also has one of the best resumes in NBA history – 18 All-Star selections, 17 All-NBA selections, 6 All-Defensive selections, won the 2004 ROTY, a scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, 4 Finals MVP, recently got selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, and will be the first ballot Hall-Of-Famer once all is said and done.

“Why the hell are we always comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan like they’re gonna play against each other?”: Kevin Durant

Basketball enthusiasts all over the world love comparing Bron and Mike’s legacy and their greatness. However, Kevin Durant stated that these comparisons weren’t practical at all. On a recent episode of “The ETCs with Kevin Durant”, the Nets superstar said:

“MJ would never play against LeBron in a game. I think LeBron will be in that same realm. … There’s, like, no comparison to what Michael Jordan did. It’s just different. You know what I’m saying? … Y’all both are something we never seen before. You know, both unique, both sitting in your own areas of greatness.”

“Why the hell are we always comparing these guys like they’re gonna play against each other? … When you look at what they’ve done separate of, like, the comparisons, it’s some unbelievable shit from both of them. And that transcends the game of basketball, you know. I’ve heard people say ‘You’re the LeBron of this,’ so, you know, he’s in that realm, too.”

