“I respect James Worthy to the utmost and don’t totally disagree with him”: Carmelo Anthony responds to the HOFer’s brutally honest comments after the Lakers recent loss vs the Rockets

After their recent-most loss against the Rockets, according to James Worthy, the Los Angeles Lakers “don’t have that will to work their way out of this”.

The Los Angeles Lakers just lost to the Houston Rockets, unarguably one of the two worst teams in the entire association. Despite missing two of their starters and going 2-17 in their last 19 games, Jalen Green and co. managed to upset LeBron James and his Lakers 139-130 in an OT thriller.

The Lakers are 4-13 in their last 17 games. Only the Rockets are worse in that span. They lost to that team tonight. pic.twitter.com/JpEi32op1D — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 10, 2022

The #2 pick of the 2021 Draft had one of the best performances of his rookie season – 32 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds on an efficient 61.9/57.1/100 shooting split. Green’s performance as well as 19-year-old Alperen Sengun’s 21-point, 14-rebounds double-double were enough to eclipse LBJ’s 23/14/12 triple-double.

Also Read: Skip Bayless is in utter dismay after Brodie calls out his teammates

After the Lakers’ colossal loss to the young and short-handed Houston squad, former NBA legend James Worthy had some frank reaction to LAL’s embarrassing campaign. The Hall-Of-Famer blasted the team:

“Now I think they realize they can’t win. … They’re not dead on arrival. But they just don’t have that tenacity, they don’t have that will to work their way out of this.”

James Worthy is burying the Lakers on Spectrum. “They’re not dead on arrival, but they don’t have that tenacity, or that will to make it out of this… it doesn’t seem like they believe in anything they’re doing.” — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 10, 2022

“James Worthy has earned the right to have an opinion”: Carmelo Anthony

What James Worthy said, wasn’t all that wrong. The Lakers were supposed to be the greatest team ever assembled, filled with future Hall-Of-Famers. However, this same squad is playing with no sense of urgency or any desperation to win games.

Respectfully, Carmelo Anthony responded to Worthy’s straightforward criticism. Melo even went on to say that he “didn’t totally disagree with him”. Carmelo, who had a 13-point game, replied to James:

“I respect James to the utmost. That’s his opinion, man. He’s been around this game for a long time. He’s earned the right to have an opinion. I don’t totally disagree with him.”

James Worthy had thoughts about the Lakers after their OT loss to the last-place Rockets. pic.twitter.com/xYd8bqkUZe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 10, 2022

Also Read: Shannon Sharpe scoffs at Russell Westbrook taking offense to being called ‘Westbrick’

The Los Angeles Lakers now have a subpar 28-37 record. Currently placed 9th in the West, the #10 Pelicans are only 1.5 games behind the 2020 Champs. It’s about time the Lakers turn to their winning ways in the last 17 games of the regular season if they want to clinch a playoffs berth.