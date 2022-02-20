“LeBron James just guaranteed an NBA selection for Bronny James!”: The Lakers’ superstar all but confirmed that his eldest son would be drafted into the NBA

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James just confirmed an NBA ticket for his son Bronny James with his presser at the All-Star Game

Getting in the NBA is no small deal. From all the prospects over the world, only 60 get drafted on Draft night. To get selected by a team when you go undrafted is not unheard of, but is rare. However, when you’re LeBron James, nothing is impossible for you. LBJ just gave us an example of the same.

According to Jason Llyod of The Athletic, LBJ told all 30 teams he’d sign with them if they draft Bronny.

LeBron James’ message to all 30 teams is clear: If you want me, draft Bronny. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” @KingJames ✍️@ByJasonLloydhttps://t.co/LrWR2O4oX5 pic.twitter.com/MzkVc12ho0 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 19, 2022

Well, this statement alone has spiked the interest Bronny James was commanding.

LeBron James already has teams fighting for Bronny James’ drafting rights

Bronny James is a junior at Sierra Canyon High School. However, his ticket to the NBA is now almost written in ink. All this happened because of the most famous player-GM ever, LeGM James. A Twitter user pointed out the same.

Even if you’re skeptical of Bronny’s NBA viability, the biggest cash cow in the NBA currently is basically saying you get my farewell tour if you draft my son. Bronny is touching the league based off that alone. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) February 19, 2022

They aren’t wrong. Despite being in his 19th season, LeBron James is putting up brilliant numbers. He’s averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. The only reason James is not in the MVP consideration is the way the Lakers are performing.

If drafting Bronny James gets you LeBron James in a package deal, especially with money being no issue, it seems like a dream come true. The only remaining question is who can seal this deal.