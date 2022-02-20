“My last year will be played with my son, wherever Bronny is at, It’s not about the money at that point”: LeBron James wants the pairing with his eldest child to be the first father-son duo in the NBA

NBA superstar LeBron James states he will play his last season with son Bronny James, adding he’d do whatever it takes for that to happen.

LeBron James is confident about him and Bronny James being the first father-son duo to play in the NBA. The four-time champion in his year 19th is playing some of his best basketball. Unfortunately, the LA Lakers have had a disappointing outing this season, currently four games below +500.

Recently, James spoke about the possibility of returning to play for his hometown Cleveland. With the championship window of the four-time Finals MVP closing, LBJ is looking to capture his 5th ring. James finally addressed rumors of playing with his son saying, he’ll play his last year with Bronny.

James’ eldest son Bronny is currently studying at Sierra Canyon school in LA. The 17-year old plays the point guard position and often has his father accompany him to his games. Bronny will be eligible for the draft in two years, while James will be a free agent after the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers superstar made no qualms about playing his last season with his son, no matter which franchise it would be. James added it was not about the money at that point.

LeBron James will leave no stone unturned to play his final season with Bronny James.

King James is a role model in all aspects, the eighteen-time All-Star ticks all the boxes. A basketball legend, a great father, and an ambassador for the game. James has defied all the laws of science, playing at an MVP level at age 37-years old. The former scoring champion continues to keep himself in shape.

During a recent press conference at the All-Star weekend, James heaped praises of Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen of the Cavs making the All-Star game. Recently, James said the following when asked about a potential return to Cleveland.

“The door’s not closed on that. I don’t know what my future holds.”

The Lakers superstar finally broke his silence about playing with his eldest son Bronny saying the following.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Via: The Athletic

It would be a sight to watch the father-son duo dish out assists to each other. We have seen glimpses of Bronny and know he can ball for sure.

Though asking for too much, James winning a championship with his son Bronny in Cleveland would make for one the greatest stories in All American sports history.