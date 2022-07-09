“LeBron James just said ‘Yaba Daba Doo’ while singing Lil Durk”: Lakers star confidently lip-synced 6lack, Young Thug’s ‘Stay Down’

LeBron James got trolled for trying to lip sync 6lack’s single from last year, ‘Stay Down’ as he clearly did not know the lyrics to the song.

LeBron James is a man of many talents. He’s widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of this generation, has started and invested in a multitude of successful businesses, and is a world-class family man. One thing that James has proven himself to not be all too proficient at is lip-syncing recently released songs.

James’s stories of him trying to sing along to the latest hits across rap are the stuff of legend. He’s built up a reputation for himself on this front due to the fact that he clearly does not know the words to the songs that he trying to lip-sync.

There’s no shame in this whatsoever as butchering lyrics happens to the very best of us. Furthermore, LeBron usually tries to have new songs playing in the background and a man as busy as himself does not have the time to try to learn the words to each and every sing that comes out.

With that being said, it’s still incredibly hilarious whenever these stories of his pop up.

LeBron James tries to lip-sync to ‘Stay Down’.

Early 2021 saw LeBron James take to his Instagram story to show love to Lil Durk, 6lack, and Young Thug’s newest collab, ‘Stay Down’. While doing so, fans couldn’t help but notice him saying something on the lines of ‘yaba daba do’ in the midst of him singing along.

6lack actually tweeted out that he was confused at what his actual lyrics were since James was rapping with an incredible amount of confidence.

the sureness made me question my own lyrics 😂 https://t.co/5GvFmbiPqK — black (@6LACK) January 19, 2021

‘The King’ has acquainted himself quite well with musical artists over the years, whether it was him coming on stage with Drake or him being at the studio with 2Chainz breaking down a deluxe album.

