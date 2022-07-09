“LeBron James has a degree in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology from the iPromise school”: Skip Bayless ridicules Shannon’s comment on Undisputed

Today’s take from the far-fetched land involves Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and LeBron James. This time it’s about LeBron’s degree.

Did you know? LeBron James has a degree in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology. Just ask Shannon Sharpe.

Talk about the ridiculousness of reporting. Journalists slugging it out on air with the most baseless of claims. Well, that’s the least of it all.

Reporting today is in a very disheveled state. Kind of like this instance for example. Shannon Sharpe cues in LeBron James’ tweet and starts eulogizing it.

“A thunderstorm is coming” is what LeBron said and Shannon started weaving a tale through just that one take.

.@ShannonSharpe on LeBron saying a “thunderstorm is coming” when he & AD return: “You know LeBron’s got a degree in atmospheric science & meteorology! Time to board up Skip, because when these 2 storms hit, it won’t be safe to be outside.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Os6N26zpDW — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 9, 2021

Praising players is fine, but when you make ridiculous statements, expect ridiculous replies as proven by Skip Bayless!

So, when Shannon says LeBron has a degree in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology, Skip has the perfect comeback.

Skip bayless got jokes bruh he got Unc Shannon sharpe 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣 Shannon:”You know LeBron James got a degree in Atmospheric Science & Meteorology” Skip:”From where the I Promise School?” pic.twitter.com/DwEdanGlFu — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 8, 2022

His rebuttal, combined with the fact that LeBron never went to college makes for delightful amusement. So much so that even Shannon is seen laughing.

Skip Bayless may be a bad analyst but it is good to know he can be jovial sometimes. As for LeBron, he better get that degree out soon because the NBA is about to shift, seismically.

