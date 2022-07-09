Basketball

“LeBron James has a degree in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology from the iPromise school”: Skip Bayless ridicules Shannon’s comment on Undisputed

"LeBron James has a degree in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology from the iPromise school": Skip Bayless ridicules Shannon’s comment on Undisputed
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"LeBron James giving Russell Westbrook the silent treatment at Summer League game": Lakers stars are on opposite ends of the court sparking rumors of possible exit
Next Article
Damian Lillard's two-year $122M extension is more than former champion and Finals MVP Chauncey Billups career earnings 
NBA Latest Post
Damian Lillard's two-year $122M extension is more than former champion and Finals MVP Chauncey Billups career earnings 
Damian Lillard’s two-year $122M extension is more than former champion and Finals MVP Chauncey Billups career earnings 

Damian Lillard’s two-year extension is more than the lifetime salary of veteran Chauncey Billups as…