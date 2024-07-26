LeBron James ‘Key Factor’ for Team USA’s Gold Medal Pursuit, Says Brian Windhorst

The USA Men’s Basketball Team is set to take on the Nikola Jokic-led Serbian team within a couple of days to tip off their Paris Olympics campaign. During the pre-Olympic exhibition games, the stacked USA side looked vulnerable at times against teams like South Sudan and Germany. In fact, they could have lost those games if it weren’t for LeBron James’ late-game heroics. Therefore, there is a growing sentiment that LBJ is the key to Team USA’s success on their road to the Gold medal.

Brian Windhorst also reiterated the same belief on the Olympics opening ceremony countdown on ESPN’s Get Up.

Midway through the segment, host Mike Greenberg pointed out to Windy that LeBron James was Team USA’s trump card in clutch moments during the exhibition games. Windhorst agreed that LBJ has indeed been the answer for Team USA’s late-game debacles.

The 46-year-old downplayed the notion of Team USA taking the warm-up games lightly, which means that James’ clutch quotient helped raise the morale of the squad. Therefore, the ESPN insider expects him to be the closer when the real deal begins in Paris. To substantiate his point, Windy recalled how the 39-year-old hit a game-winner against South Sudan to rescue his squad.

Reporting live from Paris, Windhorst said,

“When they [Team USA] were in trouble losing, first of, they didn’t wanna lose, they cared about these games, the ball went to #6. I think if/when they get in trouble during the Olympics, whether it’s the pool play or the medal round, the ball is going to #6.”

LeBron James’ exhibition games masterpieces reminded Windhorst about his In-Season Tournament form. James nabbed the inaugural In-Season Tournament MVP award as the Los Angeles Lakers lifted the trophy.

LBJ has carried a similar kind of edge in the build-up to the Olympics, earning him laurels from his Team USA teammates.

Team USA acknowledge LeBron James as their main option

In the pre-Olympic window, LeBron has shown why he is regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time. Even his NBA rivals, who are currently his comrade-in-arms, have admired his unyielding desire to remain on top. They voted him as the best player of the team despite the vast gathering of old and young superstar level players in the squad.

Stephen Curry termed his four-time Finals rival as the closer on the team, whereas Anthony Edwards also admitted that James is their best clutch player.

LBJ’s influence isn’t just limited to the basketball world. The USA contingent of around 600 players will follow him as the flagbearer for the Olympics’ opening ceremony, making him the first male USA basketball player to earn the honor.