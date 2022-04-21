“LeBron James’ kids pass too much, I’ll fix that”: When Kobe Bryant wanted to train Bronny and Bryce Maximus to not be as passive as they were

Kobe Bryant once told LeBron James’ mom, Gloria, that he wanted them to send Bronny and Bryce his way so he can fix their passiveness.

LeBron James has more than just a legitimate chance to play either alongside or against Bronny James on NBA hardwood. He recently let it be known in an interview with his wife, Savannah, that he really just wants his son to make it to the league so he can play on the same team as him.

With the way LeBron is playing at age 37, averaging 30+ points for a season, it’s safe to say that not only will this come true but he may have the opportunity to play alongside his second-born, Bryce Maximus. He’s currently a freshman at Sierra Canyon and has burst onto the scene as someone many are lauding to be a better prospect than his older brother.

With LeBron James being as great of a passer as he is, having notched 10,000+ assists this 2022 regular season, it makes sense as to why his kids are also incredible at dishing out passes.

Kobe Bryant, a man who thrived off of taking tough shots rather than passing to lesser skilled teammates, wasn’t all too pleased with all the passiveness that he saw from Bronny and Bryce Maximus.

Kobe Bryant said he could ‘fix’ LeBron James’ kids for passing too much.

While both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were out to best one another any which way possible when on the court, off it, the two had a great relationship. Everything from their time together on the ‘Redeem Team’ to Bryant passing the torch to James his final season as the elder statesman, both had a great deal of respect and admiration for one another.

This of course, led to a hilarious interaction between Bron’s mom, Gloria, and Kobe, with the latter telling her that her grandchildren pass way too much. His solution was to send them his way so he could fix that ‘problem’.

Fast-forward 6 years and Bronny has evolved his game into a more aggressive one while Bryce has already let it be known that he won’t be starting his high school with the same level of passiveness his elder brother did.