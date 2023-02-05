LeBron James’ Lakers Willing to Part With 2 Big Names to Acquire Controversial Kyrie Irving

Jan 23, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The trade deadline is fast approaching and all the limelight seems to be focused on one name. Kyrie Irving is a veteran who is playing at a level good enough to earn him All-Star Starter status in 2022-23.

However, the point guard has made up his mind and has officially requested a trade away from Brooklyn. This has created a frenzy in the market and could spark quite a domino effect in the coming days.

After a brief period of flirtation with former teammate LeBron James and his Lakers, it looked like Kyrie was staying put in Brooklyn. Results had started to go in their favor and the KD-Kyrie Nets looked set for a long playoff run. But it would appear that was all a mere smokescreen before the former Celtic dropped the bomb.

Naturally, the rumors have started to spiral around the Lakers yet again. A reunion with LeBron James has been the talk of the town in Kyrie trade discussions.

LeBron James has also made it no secret that he would like the Lakers brass to get Kyrie to LA.

However, things aren’t as simple as James would like. The Nets still hope to get a major deal and there appear to be multiple suitors too. And two key cogs in a possible Laker trade are promising youngsters Max Christie and Austin Reaves.

While the two aren’t quite established names in the league, they have shown enough upside to make them attractive pieces in a trade. While there were rumors naming them untouchable in trade talks, there have also been suggestions that they could still be included in a trade under certain conditions.

From @sam_amick: The Lakers would trade their two 1st-round picks, as well as Austin Reaves and Max Christie, if Kyrie is willing to sign a two-year extension. If Kyrie is set on a 4-year max deal after this year, LA considers him a rental and would offer “significantly less”. — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 5, 2023

The Lakers reportedly would be willing to offer their two young pieces, but only if Kyrie is willing to commit to a two-year extension this off-season with the LA outfit. The franchise seems to be clear regarding the fact that it does not intend to offer Irving a four-year extension.

This, in light of the fact that a reason for Irving’s Brooklyn fall-out is his strict contract demands, makes the plot thicker. Irving clearly considers himself a valuable asset and a max contract-worthy player. But, considering Irving’s history, the reservation that teams hold against offering him a huge contract is valid too.

Kyrie Irving reportedly demanded a contract worth around $200 million over 4 years with no limiting clauses.

With Irving set to be a free agent in 2023, the Nets had engaged in talks with their star guard. But an agreement could not be reached, prompting the trade demand.

Kyrie Irving allegedly demanded a contract worth around $198.5 million. This looks particularly ludicrous in light of the various shenanigans Irving has involved himself with, recently.

Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract in the neighborhood of a four-year, $198.5 million, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/hG5Fa2jDmw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 3, 2023

Irving is fresh off missing a considerable chunk of 2021-22 owing to his vaccination status. On top of this, his history of having “bailed” on teams in the past also precedes him. Teams naturally shall look to protect their interest in contracts with such a player with certain limiting clauses.

But Kyrie allegedly sees himself above such limiting factors and expects to be compensated for his talent alone. While there is a case for a $200 million player there, the drama certainly warrants a discounted price.

The climax of this saga is fast approaching us. Will Christie and Reaves find themselves as Kevin Durant’s running mates soon?

