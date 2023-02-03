“Kyrie Irving is Being Idiotic!”: Stephen A Smith Goes Ballistic on $34 Million Star Amidst Speculation of LeBron James Reunion

It is hard to believe what is going on right now. In fact, it feels like one of those things started by the greatest haters of Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. However, as they say, reality can be stranger than fiction. And it appears that the NBA world has just gotten a massive dose of it.

In case you’re confused as to what we mean, this right here is what has just taken place.

Breaking: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

Irving wants out of Brooklyn. Despite the franchise clearly playing well when healthy. Heck, despite the team still looking respectable without the Slim Reaper.

But, it is what it is… or so Kyrie will probably be hoping the world at large says.

Unfortunately for the man, things were never going to turn out quite as rosy.

Fans from all across the globe have been losing their mind. And it appears that Stephen A Smith is right there with them.

Stephen A Smith calls Kyrie Irving ‘idiotic’ for asking out of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has always been the center of most controversies. However, for a while there, the world had forgotten all about it.

But of course, the good times don’t often last very long. In fact, they very seldom do.

But a certain Stephen A Smith doesn’t care. No, instead he believes it’s time to berate the man for his decisions.

Take a look at him do so in the clip in the tweet below.

Frankly, we aren’t too far away from Stephen A Smith on the man who’s paid $34 Million, on this one.

But, while most of the world will agree with the analyst’s reaction there, Magic Johnson has gone in a completely different direction.

And given the person he is, it might just be enough to sway him into LeBron James’s arms.

Magic Johnson says he’s love to see Kyrie Irving on the Lakers

Kyrie Irving to Los Angeles was quite the popular rumor at the start of the season. But, like all others, this one had died down as the season went on.

But of course, there is no stopping the rumor mill now. And admittedly, Magic Johnson isn’t helping in that regard.

Here is what he recently tweeted out.

Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2023

Will Kyrie Irving rejoin LeBron James on the Lakers? Would the franchise even be a contender again if things play out that way?

