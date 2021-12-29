“LeBron James leads the NBA in 30-point games this season, despite playing only 23 games”: The soon to be 37-year old is on his way to eclipsing Karl Malone as the 2nd all-time scorer

LeBron James has now played the same games as his previous jersey number this season and has scored 30-points in thirteen of them.

LeBron James is on course to have his most productive season in four years. Not since the 2018 Cavs season did James have to be this active to drag wins out of a shambolic team. In the last five games, James has been nothing short of incredible, averaging above 30 PPG, and nearly a triple double every game.

Despite being star studded, the LA Lakers have been nothing but incompetent in getting the best out of the roster. Injuries, COVID and in general the average age shows on the drawbacks of the roster. That coupled with the fact that Frank Vogel does not have a coaching plan to utilize none of the players efficiently. Some of his plays and rotations have been questioned off late.

The Lakers are statistically one of the worst 3-point shooting teams, shooting lesser than 35%. Despite knowing that, they are one of the worst offensive rebounders in the league. Russell Westbrook may be averaging close to 20- 8-8 , but it makes no impact on the team because of the ugly plays during clutch time.

LeBron James now leads the NBA in 30-point games, despite only playing 23 games this year. He turns 37 on Thursday. — nick wright (@getnickwright) December 29, 2021

Despite turning 37, LeBron James is the best player on the Lakers roster by a mile

lebron only 1,000 from malone — Steve Hall (@hall_steve52) December 29, 2021

Well they needed the win. — Adam Hill (@Hillzzz22) December 29, 2021

LeBron and co needed this win desperately, losing the last five games on the trot. They were not close games either, getting blown out on multiple occasions. This may be a slight turnaround in fortunes, although the schedule only gets tougher from here.

Bros longevity is unreal in my opinion that doesn’t make you the GOAT tho — (2̆̈7̆̈-6̑̈) (@WardellsWRLD) December 29, 2021

LBJ also achieved another milestone during the game, becoming the fastest to hit 36k points. He is only 928 points away from Karl Malone’s total of 36,928 points. With the rate at which King James has been scoring in his recent games, he should be no.2 all time scoring within this season.

A soon to be 37 year old should not be relied upon the way that the Lakers have been dependent on Bron this season. Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan did not have to be the first option at this stage in their career.

If he stays healthy he should be able to pass Kareem next season. — Mathematical Theology ♻️ (@alamgirthegreat) December 29, 2021

