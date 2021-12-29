Basketball

“This is most uncertain MVP race the NBA has ever seen”: JJ Redick picks Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis, and Jokic as the front runners for the MVP in the Covid-ridden 2021-22 season

"This is most uncertain MVP race the NBA has ever seen": JJ Redick picks Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis, and Jokic as the front runners for the MVP in the Covid-ridden 2021-22 season
Aman Jain

Previous Article
"I can't wait to get myself out of the nets": Will Pucovski talks about his return to cricket in January after several concussions
Next Article
"The change is inevitable": Chris Silverwood confirms England will undergo major changes after Ashes 2021-22
NBA Latest Post
"This is most uncertain MVP race the NBA has ever seen": JJ Redick picks Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis, and Jokic as the front runners for the MVP in the Covid-ridden 2021-22 season
“This is most uncertain MVP race the NBA has ever seen”: JJ Redick picks Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis, and Jokic as the front runners for the MVP in the Covid-ridden 2021-22 season

Covid protocols impact MVP race. Not just the contenders but their teammates’ health is a…