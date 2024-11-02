LeBron James LeBronto Shoes: Lakers Star’s New Nike LeBron 22 Colorway Draws Lukewarm Reception From Fans

On Friday night, LeBron James was in ‘LeBronto’ mode against the Raptors as he scored 27 points, dished 10 assists, grabbed 6 rebounds, and stole the ball once in a 131-125 win for the Lakers. While fans were thoroughly impressed by his performance, they weren’t as dazzled by the new green and white colorway of his Nike LeBron 22s ‘Crown Jewel’ sneakers.

James’ new sneaker is quite intriguing. The upper half of the shoe is white whereas the lower portion of the shoe is dark green. Meanwhile, the outsole is adorned with a light green color. While one half of the shoe has the Nike logo, the other half has “Chosen” written on it, an ode to the Lakers superstar’s “The Chosen One” moniker.

Apart from that, the right shoe also had “LeBronto” written on it with a depiction of a crown, which signifies his “King James” moniker.

The term “LeBronto” was coined in 2018 to pay homage to James’ supremacy over the Raptors. He won three straight playoff series against them from 2016 to 2018 and boasts a 12-2 record in the postseason against the franchise.

Some of his most dominant postseason performances have come against Toronto, including a 43-point masterpiece in the 2018 playoffs. The Lakers superstar has fully embraced the “LeBronto” moniker.

Before the game, James flashed his Halloween get-up as he walked the tunnel in a “Ghostface” mask from the movie Scream. On his Instagram stories, he shared his Halloween costume with the caption, “Live from LeBronto.”

True to his words, King James had arguably the second-best game of his season after his 32-point triple-double against the Sacramento Kings. He nailed five triples and committed zero turnovers to set the tempo for the Lakers, who did waver in the second half but got the job done to improve to 4-2. While his performance was noteworthy, his sneakers weren’t as impressive.

Fans indifferent toward LeBron James’ “LeBronto” shoe

The green-white scheme of the LeBronto shoes didn’t resonate with many fans. On Instagram, Slam X Kicks uploaded photos of the newly released colorways from multiple angles with the same caption as LBJ’s story, “Live from LeBronto.”

One of the commenters felt that all the colorways of the LeBron 22s thus far are pale compared to the 20s and 21s because of its design. The disappointed fan wrote,

“Man the 20 & 21 were dope more so the 20. This joint right here is not it. I haven’t seen a good colorway that makes the shoe look good to me imo. Bummed”

Meanwhile, another fan was even more critical of these kicks, writing, “They look terrible“. However, many commenters were amused by the use of ‘LeBronto.’ One wrote, “Mans dem actually wrote LEBRonto.”

While fans find the ode to his dominance over the Raptors hilarious, they aren’t fans of the shoe in general.